Two VCs, syndicate members approved

LAHORE: Names for vice chancellors of Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and members syndicate and others were approved on Friday.

As per the notification issued by Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif for Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur and Dr Saima Hamid as Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi were approved.

The governor also approved the name of Prof Dr Shahid Akram as member syndicate University of Jhang, Prof Dr Adeel Akram and Prof Dr Mirza Jahanzaib as member syndicate University of Engineering and Taxila. Dr Abdul Ghaffar was approved for the dean faculty of Bio Sciences Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. The governor also approved names for members syndicate University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore as Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Prof Dr Shakila Zaman, Anila Iftikhar, Dr Musadiq Asif, Dr Mustafa Kamal and Mrs Badya Raza. The governor said that all appointments and nominations were purely on merit and the government had completely stopped political interference in universities.