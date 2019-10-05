Bus shuttle service for T20 match spectators

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Department will arrange shuttle service for facilitating the spectators during the T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in City. This free-of-cost shuttle service being arranged by transport department for providing pick and drop service will be available at different points. All the arrangements have been completed in this regard on the instructions of Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khichi. The minister said that the initiative would provide comfortable transport facilities to the spectators.