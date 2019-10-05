PAC body told Nia Gaj Dam contract given in violation of PC-1

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s Subcommittee was informed on Friday that the contract for Nia Gaj Dam was awarded in the violation of the PC-1 and the contractor also deposited the fake bank guarantee.

The PAC Subcommittee expressed its annoyance over depositing of fake bank guarantee and refer the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with direction of submission of report to the committee within 100-days.

The meeting of the PAC Subcommittee was held with the chair of its convener, Senator Sherry Rehman, in which the audit paras relating to Water Division for the year 2011-12 were examined.

PAC Member Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed remarked that the FIR should also be registered against the contractor for submission of Fake Bank guarantee as it was a crime. Another Member of the committee, Khawaja Shiraz, said this matter should also be referred to the FIA.

The audit officials told the Subcommittee that the contract of Nia Gaj dam of Rs38.7 billion was awarded in the violation of the PC-1. Water Division secretary told the committee that the fake bank guarantee was submitted, and an inquiry was being going on this matter.

He told the committee that the revised PC-1 of Rs46 billion was lying with Ecnec for the approval as 50 percent of the work has been completed on the project.