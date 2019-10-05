Burqas distributed at govt school in Mardan

MARDAN: Burqas were distributed among female students at Girls Middle School in Union Council Palo Dheri in Mardan on Friday.

After provision of Rs100,000 fund by former district councillor Muzaffar Shah, special burqas have been made for the students of the girls school in Rustam tehsil. Sixty-nine burqas were distributed among the students on Friday and each burqa is made with a cost of Rs1,000.

Muzaffar Shah, who is a local PTI leader, has provided fund for the distribution of burqas. He said funds were approved for free of cost uniform and other needs of students in Union Council Palo Dheri with which burqas have been made for female students of the area. He said burqa is part of the area culture and girls wear burqas in the area.

On September 16, the KP Education Department had issued a notification to bound all female students in Peshawar to wear abaya. However, that notification was taken back the next day.