Call to check population growth rate

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar on Thursday said that if the population growth rate in the country went unchecked, it would seriously hamper Pakistan’s socio-economic development and create certain issues which would be beyond everyone’s control.

They said this while addressing a seminar titled “Population Dynamics in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities” organised by Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS). PU ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Punjab Population Welfare Department Deputy Secretary Dr Ayesha Qureshi, Population Welfare Training Institute, Lahore, Principal Rukhsana Kausar, MCSP USAID Provincial Manager Afshan Ameen and faculty members and a large number of students were also present. Dr Rubeena said if population growth rate remained unchecked, it would have far-reaching consequences on the development, environment, health and other relevant sectors in Pakistan. She said that investment on girl’s education was the best solution to reduce population growth rate in the country.

Protest: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members Thursday held a protest outside the directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment and Civil Secretariat against Director General Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) for his alleged corruption, nepotism and misuse of authority. Speaking at the rally, PTI member Ch Fayyaz alleged that it had been proved that the DG committed corruption.

dismissed: Around 47 officers of PHP were dismissed from service on charges of carelessness, misconduct and corruption. Officials dismissed on account of carelessness, misconduct and corruption included one Inspector, seven ASIs, two Head Constables and 37 Constables while six other officials were punished according to the severity of their misconduct.

transferred: The Punjab government on Thursday issued a notification of transfers and postings of four administrative secretaries and also filling the newly-created post of additional chief secretary, Urbanisation and Infrastructure Development. Dr Raheel Siddiqui, secretary, Higher Education, has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, Urbanisation and Infrastructure Development, against the newly-created post.

Sajid Zafar Dall, additional secretary, Higher Education, has been entrusted the additional charge of the posted of secretary, Higher Education, till further orders. Nabeel Javed, awaiting posting, has been posted as secretary, Women Development Department, vice Mrs Irum who has already been transferred and posted as secretary, Schools Education, replacing Capt (Retd) M Mahmood, transferred and posted as secretary, Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries.

CALL TO ARREST THIEVES: A senior member of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan alleged that police were not arresting the thieves who made away with valuables from his home in a bid to occupy his home in the Iqbal Town police limits. An FIR No 637/19 was registered on the complaint of Masood Ahmad. The complainant said he had paid Rs 4m to the house owner, Ummat Ullah Begum, out of the total amount of Rs10.20m to purchase her home. However, the woman sold the house to some other party in violation of the deal. The accused kept him in illegal custody.