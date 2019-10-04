close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
October 4, 2019

Bail granted in graft case

Lahore

October 4, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to former vice-chancellor of Sargodha University Dr Akram Chaudhry on medical grounds in a case of minting millions of rupees after permitting establishment of varsity’s sub-campuses at Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin in violation of rules and regulations.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem allowed the bail petition and directed the petitioner to furnish bails bonds of Rs 500,000. Dr Chaudhry and others were accused of receiving millions as bribe for allowing establishing illegal sub-campuses under public private partnership policy and jeopardising future of thousands of students.

