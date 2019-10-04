Funeral prayers for martyred policeman held

LAHORE:Funeral prayer for Constable Sajid Naseer was held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Thursday. Sajid Naseer was martyred on Wednesday night in an encounter with three unidentified criminals at Chowki Halloki, Kahna area.

Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, CCPO BA Nasir, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, DIG Investigation Inaam Waheed, SSPs, high police officials and Jawans of the force attended the funeral. The father of Constable Sajid Naseer and his family members attended the funeral. A contingent of police force presented salute to the martyred constable. IG Arif Nawaz Khan laid a wreath of flowers on the body of Shaheed constable alongwith other officers. Later, the body of the martyred constable was departed to his native village Pattoki in custody of DSP Kahna Rana Ghulam Abbas and other police officers. The burial ceremony of martyred constable Sajid Naseer was observed at his native village. The IG met with the father and brother of Shaheed Sajid Naseer and assured them of cooperation from the Punjab police. Talking to the media after the funeral, CCPO BA Nasir said the brave Jawans of Lahore police sacrificing their lives in the line of duty have the status of Shaheed.

He said that the sacrifices and martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore Police is an expression of their commitment to their duty that each and every Jawan of Lahore Police is ready for any sacrifice for the safety of life and property of people. BA Nasir said Constable Sajid Naseer has become 312th Shaheed of Lahore Police and after his sacrifice the total number of martyrs of Punjab Police has reached the figure of 1493.