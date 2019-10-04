Patients denied anti-rabies vaccine, anti snake venom in Sukkur: DC

SUKKUR The Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, has warned of registering cases against the office-bearers of the town municipal committees and union councils if anyone in the district is attacked by stray dogs or died due to dengue.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that stocks of anti rabies vaccine and anti snake venom are available in sufficient quantity but despite that people were not being provided with them.

The DC said in the last month, 21 cases of dengue were reported in the district for which isolation ward was also set up. He said if the health department, UCs, Town and MC officials had carried out timely and effective fumigation, this situation would not have happened.