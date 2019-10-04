close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Patients denied anti-rabies vaccine, anti snake venom in Sukkur: DC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

SUKKUR The Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, has warned of registering cases against the office-bearers of the town municipal committees and union councils if anyone in the district is attacked by stray dogs or died due to dengue.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that stocks of anti rabies vaccine and anti snake venom are available in sufficient quantity but despite that people were not being provided with them.

The DC said in the last month, 21 cases of dengue were reported in the district for which isolation ward was also set up. He said if the health department, UCs, Town and MC officials had carried out timely and effective fumigation, this situation would not have happened.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan