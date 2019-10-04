PM to visit China for discussing CPEC expansion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit China to discuss expansion of projects under the CPEC framework, planning minister said on Thursday.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro said the PM’s upcoming visit to China would further bolster ties between two strategic partners.

“During the visit expansion of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) framework including cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socioeconomic sectors will be discussed,” Bakhtyar said, talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing in a meeting. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and senior officials of the planning ministry were also present in the meeting.

Planning minister said China is a close and strategic partner of Pakistan and “bilateral partnership between the two countries will continue to touch new heights in future”. “It is in this backdrop that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China to further promote bilateral trade and commerce exchange,” an official statement quoted the minister as saying. Bakhtyar said CPEC offers enormous potential to boost national economy and reduce poverty. “The pace of CPEC projects has accelerated after the incumbent government came into power.”

The two dignitaries expressed confidence that the visit of PM would further strengthen friendship between the two strategic partners. China initiated a series of infrastructure development projects under the $60 billion CPEC framework, which is an important part of Chinese Road and Belt initiative. The majority of the early harvest projects under CPEC framework were related to power sector.

Chinese Ambassador Jing appreciated the minister for planning for gearing up the momentum on CPEC portfolio. He expressed satisfaction on the pace of CPEC projects. “Ongoing phase of CPEC will bring about socioeconomic benefits for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.”

During the meeting, various CPEC projects including development over special economic zones, Mainline-I, holding of the next joint cooperation committee meeting which would be held in Islamabad in November came under discussion.