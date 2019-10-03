IHC seeks IBA reply to illegal construction of lawyers’ chambers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA)to submit their written reply within two weeks regarding illegal construction of lawyers’ chambers at football ground of F-8 Kachehri and reserved its judgement.

A larger bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a case related to encroachment by lawyers at football ground’s land.

During course of proceeding, President District Bar Assocation Chaudhry Khanzada, President High Court Bar Association Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas and other lawyers appeared before the bench and pleaded that the chambers would be shifted on new place once it was allocated for district kachehri by the government.

District and High Courts bar associations’ presidents adopted the stance that construction of chambers on land of football ground was just a temporarily arrangement and lawyers' offices would be shifted from here after a land was allocated for district Kachehri.

The Islamabad High Court bench directed the Islamabad Bar Association to submit its written reply regarding the illegal contraction of lawyers’ chamber at football ground and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.