Sana approaches LHC for bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking bail in the drug trafficking case. He has made an investigation officer of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) respondent in his plea. “The government has arrested me in fake drug case over criticising its policies,” Rana Sanaullah said in his petition submitted in the LHC. Furthermore, he said, the delay in lodging the FIR against him in the case, raised serious questions. He pointed out that it was claimed in the FIR that 21 kg heroin was recovered from him but later the quantity was shown 15 kg which made the prosecution case further doubtful. He said he had expressed apprehension that he might be arrested in some fake case and the same happened. He requested the court to order his release on bail in the case. The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 on the allegation of possessing drugs as the ANF had claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife alleged the drugs were placed in the car to arrest Sana. Sanaullah is currently on judicial remand in the Camp Jail in the case of the alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle. Previously, the ANF special court had dismissed a bail plea of Rana Sanaullah. The court, however, had approved the bail of five co-accused in the case. In July, the ANF had submitted challan against the PML-N leader in the case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.