IG Sindh Inter District Hockey League starts today

KARACHI: The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) is organising the IG Sindh Inter District Hockey League here at the KHA Hockey Complex from October 3-13. The opening match of the event will be played between Sindh Police XI and District Central XI on Thursday (today) at 4:00 pm. Each of the seven districts will be represented by a team in the tournament. All the matches will be played in four quarters of 20 minutes each.
