Hockey series: Pak Development squad thrash Oman 7-0

LAHORE: Pakistan Development Squad thrashed Oman 7-0 in the first match of the four-match series here at the National Stadium.

The visiting team, coached by former Pakistan forward Tahir Zaman, was four goals down during the first session and another three goals were added by the Pakistan team in the second half. Abdul Waheed Rana came up with three goals in the 8th, 15th and 44th minutes of the game while Hammad Anjum, Ali Aziz, Rizwan Ali and Amjad Ali Khan scored one goal each in the 14th, 16th, 35th and 49th minutes of the match. There were five field goals while two goals came of the penalty corners.

The Oman team failed to pose any threat to the home side and most of the time deployed their force and energy to beef up their fragile defence but the speedy moves of home forwards made inroads in striking circle and resulted in goals on regular intervals for the delight of a handful crowd. Pak development squad enjoyed all time supremacy in a one sided match and even changes made by Oman teams head coach, Tahir Zaman failed to yield any productive result and its disjointed forward line disoriented.

Pak development squad took the full advantage of their struggling opponents contributing one goal apiece in field moves and attacks, powered by mid-field and aided by right and left flank.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa, former PHF President Akhtar Rasool, former Olympians and international players including Qasim Khan, Anjum Saeed, Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) President Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar also witnessed the match. The touring side will play their second match Wednesday here at the same venue.