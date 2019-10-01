close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Oman-Pakistan hockey match on Oct 5 shifted to Sheikhupura

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

KARACHI: The match between Oman and Pakistan hockey teams on October 5 has been shifted to Sheikhupura because of the T20 International between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams the same day in Lahore, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

The Gaddafi Stadium and the National Hockey Stadium are located close to each other. Sheikhupura has a stadium with a synthetic turf, sources in PHF said. Oman will play two matches at National Hockey Stadium, one in Johar Twon Lahore, and one in Sheikhupura.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports