Oman-Pakistan hockey match on Oct 5 shifted to Sheikhupura

KARACHI: The match between Oman and Pakistan hockey teams on October 5 has been shifted to Sheikhupura because of the T20 International between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams the same day in Lahore, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

The Gaddafi Stadium and the National Hockey Stadium are located close to each other. Sheikhupura has a stadium with a synthetic turf, sources in PHF said. Oman will play two matches at National Hockey Stadium, one in Johar Twon Lahore, and one in Sheikhupura.