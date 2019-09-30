Khattak wants UN, US role in arranging plebiscite on Kashmir

NOWSHERA: Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively pleaded the Kashmir issue in his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly, adding it was time for the world body and other countries, including the United States to ensure that the Kashmiris get the right to self-determination through a plebiscite.

“Imran Khan has made it clear to the world Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and exposed the real face of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” said the defence minister while talking to reporters. He said the prime minister in his speech had opened up the eyes of the world community and informed the international community about the repercussions of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.