Lahore to host World Fashion Convention

LAHORE: Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in collaboration with International Apparel Federation (IAF) will host 35th World Fashion Convention for the first time in Lahore in November 2019. Talking to the media here Sunday, the IAF Regional President and PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar said that mega fashion show expected to attract delegates from over 45 countries, as the PRGMEA was extending invitation to embassies of the leading countries.

He added, Pakistan's textile value-chain associations had also been taken onboard to avail maximum opportunity of this mega global summit.

The textile associations including All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), Pakistan Bed wear Exporters Association, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) would participate in the event.

The world renowned speakers, well-known fashion designers, buyers, brands and fashion houses would also attend the fashion show featuring panel discussions, lectures and workshops about the textile and garment industry, he mentioned.

Ijaz Khokhar said that the main focus was to highlight real and soft image of Pakistan, besides updating the participants about what Pakistan produced, and ensure interaction among Pakistani exporters and international textile chains.

The foreign delegates would also visit Pakistani garment and textile factories, and representatives of international designers and companies would also speak at the sessions of the convention.

He mentioned that delegates, many of whom would be visiting Pakistan for the first time, would review Pakistani products, and standard of our textile and garment companies.