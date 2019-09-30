Vigorous efforts stressed to wipe out dengue

Rawalpindi : Provincial Ministers, cabinet members and high officials of Punjab spent busy day in Rawalpindi on Sunday and inspected the working of anti-dengue teams and stressed the need of vigorous efforts to wipe-out dengue, says a press release.

Punjab Minister for Literacy , Informal Education and Incharge Minister of Anti Dengue Measures in Rawalpindi Raja Rashid Hafeez, Provincial Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Dengue Dr. Waseem Akram, Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Wasiq Qayum Abbasi, Samavia Tahir, Farah Agha MPAs, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Cap (r) Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zaheer Ahmed Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Saima Younis and Assistant Commissioners visited different areas monitored the working of these teams.

During field survey, Provincial Ministers talking to the people said that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, government functionaries are fully engaged to combat dengue and additional facilities of dengue patients had been provided in public as well as private sector hospitals.