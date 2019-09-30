Landscaping of Lahore’s Thokar Chowk ordered

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar work to improve Thokar Niaz Baig intersection, especially with regard to traffic management and physical ambience of the area is being carried out by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam visited the site on Sunday and reviewed the work. He directed for strictly adhering to deadline and concluding all types of activities for beautification and uplifting of Thokar Niaz Baig junction within a fortnight.

In order to give a fresh look to one-kilometre long three-line dual carriageway Thokar flyover, the director general ordered for painting the entire length of the flyover. He ordered for arranging ornamental lights and doing horticulture works in the area for giving it a green look.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan on the occasion said temporary encroachments underneath the flyover had been removed. Work was underway for setting up green areas along both sides of the canal and land was being levelled for this purpose, he said.

Landscaping and horticulture work was also underway, he added. He said walkways along both sides of Canal Road for pedestrians were being constructed and protective fences will also be installed throughout the length of these footpaths. He said substantial patchwork of Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk to EME Society had been done while the remaining work will be completed within one week.