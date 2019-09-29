JUI-F leader among three martyred in Chaman blast

Ag Agencies

CHAMAN: A blast on Taj Road killed three people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Mohammad Hanif, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the blast took place in front of the JUI-F leader’s office, wounding 17 others. Police said that the JUI-F leader succumbed to his injuries when he was being shifted to Quetta. Police said explosive material was planted inside a motorcycle on roadside, adding that due to the intensity of the blast, windows of several nearby buildings shattered. Four wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital, added rescue sources. Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives. He sympathized with the bereaved families besides praying for courage to them to bear the loss with equanimity, a PM Office statement said. He also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical facilities to those injured and also prayed for their early recovery. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the bomb blast, saying that he was deeply aggrieved due to the death of his party’s leader. “Maulana Mohammad Haneef was a sincere leader,” said Fazlur Rehman, calling the incident a conspiracy against peace. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strongly condemned the blast and said that the death of JUI-F central leader was tragic. He expressing sympathy with the relatives of Mohammad Hanif.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jamal Kamal Khan said that the Chaman bombing was an unfortunate event adding that he was saddened for the martyrdom of three people including JUI F leader Maulana Mohammad Hanif and expressed sympathy to the relatives. The CM directed the police to immediately arrest the people involved in terrorism.