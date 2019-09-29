close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
September 29, 2019

JUI-F leader among three dead in Chaman blast

September 29, 2019

CHAMAN: A central leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Mohammad Hanif, and two other people have died, while 17 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Chaman city, police officials said.

According to Geo News, the explosion took place in front of the JUI-F leader’s office on Saturday. Police said the JUI-F leader succumbed to his injuries when he was being shifted to Quetta. Four wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital, said rescue officials.

The police said explosive material was planted on a motorcycle on the road, adding that windows of several nearby buildings were shattered due to the intensity of the blast.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the blast, saying he was deeply aggrieved due to the death of his party leader. “Maulana Mohammad Hanif was a sincere leader,” said Fazlur Rehman, calling the incident a conspiracy against peace. He urged his party workers to aid in rescue activities.

