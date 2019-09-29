CTD seizes 176kg of hashish, arrests two smugglers

Personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh on Saturday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics by seizing about 176 kilograms of hashish transported to Karachi.

Chaudhry Safdar, incharge of the CTD investigations, said investigations into the transportation of narcotics from Balochistan to Karachi was underway, during which it was learnt that Haji Noor Muhammad Achakzai, a resident of Qila Abdullah, Balochistan, allegedly associated with an international drug lords, was involved in transporting narcotics to Karachi.

It was further learnt that a consignment had been booked for Karachi by Haji Noro Muhammad by truck.

CTD officials led checking on the Northern Bypass on Saturday morning and intercepted a truck, and after facing resistance apprehended the two drivers.

During the search of the truck, they found 250 packets of hashish weighing about 176 kilograms, which were concealed cleverly in secret places of the truck.

Rangers’ raids

The paramilitary force during targeted operations arrested eight suspects alleged to be involved in dacoities and other crimes.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that soldiers conducted raids in Kharadar, Korangi Industrial Area, Baldia and Nabi Bux areas where they arrested four Muhammad Rizwan, Rabi Alaam, Shehreyar and Ahmed Hussain.

The four were said to be involved in a number of dacoities, street crime and drug peddling.

In swooped conducted in Brigade and Khokharapar areas, four suspected drug peddlers, identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Akram, Waqar and Akhtar Ali, were caught for operating drug dens in their areas.

Weapons, looted items and narcotics were seized from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.

Earlier on Thursday, nine suspects were arrested during raids conducted by the paramilitary force in the city. According to the Rangers spokesperson, eight men were apprehended in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Docks, Mauripur, Mochko and Baldia.

The suspects were named as Gul Khan, Naseer Ahmed, Tahir, Abdur Rasheed alias Barood, Abid Ali, Hameed alias Bhaiya alias Mama alias Bhai Jan, Saddam Hussain and Saeed. They were said to be involved in street crime and robberies.

In another raid, the spokesperson said, a suspect, Arif alias Mullah, was caught in the Kalri area of Lyari. He was accused of being involved in drug peddling. Rangers also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspects, who were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

On Wednesday, the Rangers arrested 11 men allegedly involved in street crime and drug peddling.The suspects were apprehended during raids in Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sharifabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Preedy areas.