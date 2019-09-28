‘No choice’ but to launch impeachment probe: Pelosi

WASHINGTON: Democrats had “no choice” but to launch an impeachment probe into Donald Trump, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday, saying the US president put national security in jeopardy with his attempts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Pelosi formally launched the impeachment inquiry earlier this week amid a confrontation between Congress and the White House over a whistleblower complaint regarding Trump’s explosive July 25 call with Ukraine’s newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Our members came to their own decisions in their own time about this. But when it was such a compelling national security issue, it’s just — he gave us no choice,” the house speaker said in an interview with MSNBC.