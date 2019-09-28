close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Capital’s DHO suspended for failing to control dengue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Islamabad: The national health services ministry has suspended Islamabad's acting district health officer Dr Najeeb Durrani over failure to control dengue in the capital.

The action from the health secretary comes as the dengue fever reaches epidemic proportions in the federal capital. The ministry recently asked the DHO to provide its 'control room' with dengue patient records from Islamabad's private hospitals and create public awareness of dengue prevention with the help of hospitals. However, Dr Durrani, who holds the DHO office's current charge, failed to act accordingly and thus, being suspended, said an official.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan