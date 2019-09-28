Capital’s DHO suspended for failing to control dengue

Islamabad: The national health services ministry has suspended Islamabad's acting district health officer Dr Najeeb Durrani over failure to control dengue in the capital.

The action from the health secretary comes as the dengue fever reaches epidemic proportions in the federal capital. The ministry recently asked the DHO to provide its 'control room' with dengue patient records from Islamabad's private hospitals and create public awareness of dengue prevention with the help of hospitals. However, Dr Durrani, who holds the DHO office's current charge, failed to act accordingly and thus, being suspended, said an official.