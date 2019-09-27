‘India seeking to create space for war’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar Thursday said that India’s first deterrence patrol of its nuclear submarine Arihant since November 2018 is in fact the first actual deployment of a ready to use nuclear warheads by India is also a source of concern for the international and regional countries, says a press release.

Addressing the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University organised a one-day national conference on ‘Nuclearization of Indian Ocean: Implications for South Asian Strategic Stability and Environmental Safety’

Similarly, he highlighted that he anti-satellite test carried out by India in March 2019 is in fact the result of the military spin offs of high technology trade with India. “India has been seeking to create space for war under a nuclear overhang,” he said.

Dr. Maria Sultan, Chairperson and Director General SASSI said that today the South Asian region regional stability is under tremendous threat due to belligerent policies pursued by India under fascist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who is challenging peace in the region; and is threat to international peace and security.

She said that the idea of capturing any territory in Pakistan is fraught with high risk of escalation and war, and so is the continued threat of war in the Indian Ocean; home to 70 per cent of the world trading routes, 60 per cent oil routes - a war in the Indian Ocean will be a war affecting the entire world. She concluded with the remarks that no crises and war will remain limited to a single domain.

Zahoor Ahmed Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rapidly nuclearizing the Indian Ocean Region by introducing the nuclear submarines and arming with submarine launched ballistic missiles.

Air Marshal (r) Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, Capt. (r) Aqeel Akhtar, Paolo Zani, M. Azam Khan, Dr. Shahid Amjad, Anwar Habib and Beenish Ansari also delivered their presentations.