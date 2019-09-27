close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

New members of UHS BoG

Lahore

LAHORE:THE Punjab government notified new non-official members of Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) here on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the new members included former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, PTI Member National Assembly Andleeb Abbas, President All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Gohar Ejaz, Consultant Gastroenterologist Prof Anwaar Ahmed Khan, and former Principal National College of Arts Lahore Salima Hashmi. The members have been nominated for a period of three years under Section 23(3) of UHS Ordinance, 2002.

