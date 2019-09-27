Tayyab moves into Malaysian Squash Open quarter-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the quarter-finals of the $30,000 Malaysian Squash Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday. Sixth seed Tayyab won against unseeded Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia 11-4, 20-18, 7-11, 11-8 in 79 minutes in the second round. Now, he will be up against fourth seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the quarters.
