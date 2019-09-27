close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Tayyab moves into Malaysian Squash Open quarter-finals

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the quarter-finals of the $30,000 Malaysian Squash Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday. Sixth seed Tayyab won against unseeded Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia 11-4, 20-18, 7-11, 11-8 in 79 minutes in the second round. Now, he will be up against fourth seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the quarters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports