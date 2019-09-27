close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

‘No money allocated for seminary students in budget’

National

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government which claims to turn the country into a Madina-like-state has not allocated a single penny for the welfare of tens of thousands of students in seminaries in the budget.

“Seminaries work as the largest NGOs, provide free education, food and shelter to over three million students without any assistance from the governments,” he said in a statement here on Thursday. He said Madaris acted as a fortress of Islam to counter the conspiracy to impose secular ideology in the country and marginalise Islam.

