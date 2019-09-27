Bilawal asks people to vote for Soomro in PS-11 Larkana by-polls

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with the PPP workers and elected representatives at the Naudero House on Thursday for the PS 11 Larkana by-election.

The PPP has decided to pitch Jameel Ahmed Soomro as its candidate for the by-election. During the meeting, various suggestions were presented by the workers, which were considered by the PPP chairman. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the party workers to fully back Jameel Ahmed Soomro, who was the political secretary of the party chairman.

Addressing the meeting, he said GDA and PTI along with the MQM are pitting their candidate against the PPP. But the people will reject them for plotting against the unity of Sindh.

Bilawal said PTI, GDA and MQM intend to separate the capital of Sindh and their alliance intends to occupy Karachi on the pretext of the garbage but the PPP will stand against them like a wall, he added.

Terming the PTI-GDA-MQM coalition as the enemies of Sindh, Bilawal said he hoped the people will vote for the well-wishers of the province. Strongly condemning the NAB led persecution of party leaders, the PPP chairman said not satisfied by its vendetta against the opposition leaders, the federal government is now haunting the PPP workers.