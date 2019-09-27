Mountain Dew strikes again Pakistan’s biggest stunt show

Mountain Dew strikes again! This Saturday, on the 21st of September, the fifth edition of Dew Moto Extreme, Pakistan’s biggest stunt show left Karachites heart-pumping! Mountain Dew makes sure the event gets bigger and more extreme each year. Last year we witnessed amazing bike stunts, and this time the action was amped up by bringing cars into the mix. The stunts of our favorite daredevils created a spectacle in the stadium and the audience went wild!

These Dew athletes performed unbelievable stunts through the night! There was Dallan Goldman, Fredrick Frog Bergren and Nick De Witt on FMX bikes. The audience was left in awe as they flew over the arena and pulled off mid-air somersaults, leaps and jumps!

A new Dew athlete, Stacey Lee May, the queen of car spinning was introduced to the audience at this event who hung out from the window while driving the car and it was still spinning! Then came in Mike Skelton and Jim McFarlane who created a tornado of smoke with drifting cars as the tires burnt the ground in circles! As if all that wasn’t enough, our host VJ Shehzad even became a human obstacle as the cars went around him and stopped right an inch away from him.

The event wasn’t over just yet! Mountain Dew brought in Ali Azmat, AUJ and Kashmir the band to exhilarate the audience even more! If that was not enough the night ended with a spectacular view of fireworks!***