Looting in broad daylight creates fear in Chatha Bakhtawar

Islamabad : An incident of looting a woman at gun point in broad daylight at Chatha Bakhawar, created fear among the residents of the area.

The Shahzad Town Police have registered the case against three unidentified muggers but couldn’t arrest the accused, however, SP (Rural) has constituted different teams to hunt them, police said.

Mohammad Yaqub, resident of Al-Noor Colony, lodged a complaint with the Shahzad Town Police Station, saying that his niece was going home in street 6 from street 5 at about 2.30 pm when a white Corolla car bearing registration number LEA-3505 stopped near her, two people equipped with guns, came out of the car and rushed to her while third, who was driving the car, remained sitting on the steering. He said that they held her on gun point and started snatching her ornaments but they ran away abortive when she cried for help. She said that her ornaments were artificial.

The locals made footage of the incident and provided to police as evidence but the police could not make headway to the bandits.