PESHAWAR: Members of the transgender community from Swat and the provincial capital on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take notice of highhandedness of the police in Swat.
Speaking at a news conference here, the representatives of the transgender community including Farzana, Laila, Nadra and others alleged that the Swat police harassed them.
