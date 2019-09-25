close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 25, 2019

Man held in friend’s murder case

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police arrested an accused after he allegedly shot dead his friend in Urmar. An official said one Sabir Ali of Swabi who had returned from Abu Dhabi was killed by unidentified people in Urmar. The official said during investigation it was revealed that he had given Rs400,000 to his friend Sabir Khan in Urmar and when he came to demand the return of the amount, the accused along with his father killed him. The police arrested Sabir Khan and his father.

