Tue Sep 24, 2019
September 24, 2019

Dutch man wanted for killing 11-year-old girl in Romania dies

World

THE HAGUE: A Dutch man wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Romania has died in a car accident in an apparent suicide, Dutch prosecutors announced Monday. The 47-year-old suspect died after hitting a truck with his car near the village of Escharen, in southeast Netherlands, earlier in the day. “The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it seems the man deliberately rammed a truck,” the Dutch public prosecution service said in a statement. “It is believed to involve a man wanted in Romania for the murder of an 11-year-old girl,” the prosecutors said. The girl, identified by the Dutch public broadcaster NOS as Mihaela Fieraru disappeared on Friday after leaving her school. Her body was discovered on Sunday in a field a few kilometres from the village of Gura Sutii northwest of Bucharest after an extensive search. The suspect was detained in Romania, but later released as a body had not been found at the time and there was insufficient evidence against him, the NOS said.

