Aussie held with $2.9m of amphetamines

NEW DELHI: An Australian man was arrested on Sunday allegedly attempting to smuggle $2.9 million worth of amphetamines to Melbourne from New Delhi, officials said.

The man, Mohamed Umar Turay, was detained by authorities carrying seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) of the stimulant at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Central Industrial Security Force tweeted.

He was due to board an Air India flight to Melbourne, a senior official told the Press Trust of India. The drugs were found in a false bottom of his bag after officers took him aside for looking “suspicious”, the official said.