3 killed as car overturns in Kohat

KOHAT: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a van overturned in Kacha Paka area on Saturday, police said.

They said a wedding procession was on its way to Kohat from Hangu district when the driver of one of the car lost control over the steering and the vehicle overturned.

As a result, three persons identified as Umar, Zakir and Inamuddin were killed on the spot while Hazratullah and Mussa sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Divisional Hospital in Kohat.