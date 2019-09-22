close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2019

Woman injured in acid attack

Lahore

LAHORE :A woman sustained burns when a man threw acid on her in the Chungi Amarsadhu area on Saturday. Police arrested the accused identified as Hamayun Masih. The injured woman Nazia, a resident of Milad Chowk and a sanitary worker by profession, suffered burns in her face and body. She was admitted to hospital.

Bike rider hit to death: A bike rider was killed and his friend injured by a dumper on Ferozepur Road in the Naseerabad area on Saturday. The deceased is yet to be identified. The condition of the injured youth was stated to be critical. People caught the accused driver and handed him over him to police.

