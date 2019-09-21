Bowlers excel in Grade-2 Cricket

LAHORE: The bowlers had a good show on day one of second round of the three-day Grade-2 of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy matches on Friday as Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bundled out by Balochistan and Sindh, respectively.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 218 in 78.2 overs against Balochistan with Akhar Shah and Jalat Khan taking three wickets each and Muhammad Junaid grabbing two wickets.

Brief scores: At Bahawalpur Dring Stadium: Southern Punjab 218 all out in 78.2 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 46, Naved Yasin 33, Salman Ali Agha 31, Akhtar Shah 3-39, Jalat Khan 3-61, Mohammad Junaid 2-60). Balochistan 18-2 in 9 overs

At Karachi’s NBP Sports Complex: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 230 all out in 82.2 overs (Salman Afridi 53, Asif Afridi 38, Asad Afridi 37, Adeel Malik 3-21, Ashiq Ali 3-26, Hassan Khan 3-95). Sindh 11-2, 6.4 overs

At Mirpur Stadium: Northern 86-2 in 34 overs (Faizan Riaz 30*, Bilawal Iqbal 1-10, Mohammad v Central Punjab.