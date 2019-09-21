Nepal’s constitution is gender-friendly: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ms Sewa Lamsal has revealed that women are heading the government, parliament and judiciary in her country and it’s a world record. Addressing reception for celebrating Constitution and National Day of her country here on Friday in Marriott, she said that Nepal’s constitution is highly progressive and gender friendly that guarantees a minimum of one third representation of women in the federal and provincial parliaments and 40 percent at local echelon.

“As a result, we have one of the highest numbers of women in parliament in Asia,” she said. Ambassador Sewa Lamsal reminded that the government in Nepal is focused on accelerating the rate of economic development and has set a target to become a middle income country by year 2030 through the effective implementation of the agenda, 2030, for the sustainable development goals among others.

Women Ombudsman Ms Kashmala Tariq was among the guests of honour while another lady state minister Ms Zartaj Gul was the chief guest on the occasion. Referring to Pakistan-Nepal ties, the ambassador said that both the countries have been enjoying cordial bilateral relations based on sovereign equality, goodwill, mutual respect and deep understanding.

The diplomatic ties have been further nourished by the mighty Himalayas and enriched by the Gandhara civilisation. The connection of Mount Everest and K-2, Lumbini and Taxila are the living testimonies and building blocks of our relationship, she added.

Ambassador Sewa said that it’s the 60th year of Pakistan-Nepal bilateral relations and both the countries are committed to bringing this relationship to a new level. She said that both the countries share common views in many international and regional forums, including the United Nations and Saarc.

“Nepal highly values Pakistan’s understanding of Nepal’s political development. At this moment, I wish to recall Pakistan’s immediate support for the constitution. Nepal is also thankful to Pakistan for providing annual scholarships as well as supporting Nepal during our hard times, including the massive earthquake in 2015,” the ambassador said.

Ambassador Sewa said that Nepal is the country of Mount Everest and the birth place of Gautama Buddha who kindled the light of peace in the gardens of Lumbini and spread it all over the world. It houses 10 famous world heritage sites recognised by the Unesco and is blessed with spectacular beauty, flora and fauna natural and cultural heritage and diverse socio-cultural fabrics. “I am sure that you will enjoy your stay in Nepal a well-known paradise for tourists since millennia,” the envoy said.

Former Prime Minister and PPP stalwart Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former Foreign Minister Gohar Ayub Khan, Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz Sheikh, former Security Adviser to the Prime Minister Col Bashir Ahmad Khan, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, Parsi leader former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Asfanyar Bhindara were among the distinguished guests.

The diplomatic showdown of next week in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and plight of oppressed people of Kashmir was the favourite subject of discussion by the guests. Deteriorating law and order situation and economy was the subject about while almost every guest was seen cribbing.

Some guests were protesting on the rejection of bail plea by former Punjab minister and opposition stalwart Rana Sanaullah Khan, who has been entangled on a bogus case. Some guests were apprehensive that India wouldn’t budge to the pressures coming up on it pertaining to Kashmir because it has support of world power centres, including the United States.