close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 21, 2019

Asia Cup

Newspost

 
September 21, 2019

The under-19 Asia cup is a cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for under-19 teams. Pakistan unfortunately has not been able to win the Asia Cup yet. It is hoped that this time the Pakistani team will put in strenuous efforts to win the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. It is a great opportunity for the team to show it's ability.

Hammal Khan

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost