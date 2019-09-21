tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The under-19 Asia cup is a cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for under-19 teams. Pakistan unfortunately has not been able to win the Asia Cup yet. It is hoped that this time the Pakistani team will put in strenuous efforts to win the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. It is a great opportunity for the team to show it's ability.
Hammal Khan
Turbat
