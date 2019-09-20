Mardan chamber poll

MARDAN: The Businessmen Panel won all the seven seats of the associate executive members in the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) annual election here on Thursday. According to the notification issued by election commissioner Hakeem Khanzada, the polling was held for the seven seats of the associate members of the chamber. Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran–Zahir Shah group’s Businessmen panel won all the seven seats of the associate executive members.