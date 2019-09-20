close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Mardan chamber poll

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

MARDAN: The Businessmen Panel won all the seven seats of the associate executive members in the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) annual election here on Thursday. According to the notification issued by election commissioner Hakeem Khanzada, the polling was held for the seven seats of the associate members of the chamber. Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran–Zahir Shah group’s Businessmen panel won all the seven seats of the associate executive members.

