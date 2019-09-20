ANP flays PM’s statement on payment of net hydel profit arrears to KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about the net hydel profit arrears an act of enmity towards the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Through a statement issued here on Thursday, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said the previous provincial government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had accused the federal government of not paying its share of the net hydel profit to KP.

However, he said, now that the PTI is in the government in the province and Centre the release of net hydel profit to KP should not have been a problem. He expressed concern over the provincial government’s silence over the issue, adding that the prime minister had admitted that the province would not get its due rights concerning its share of net hydel profit.

The ANP leader claimed KP had gone bankrupt and the province could not even complete the development schemes that had been launched five years ago. He said no new scheme had been undertaken in the province. He said that people were raising money for undertaking small schemes in their localities.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that those who could not get the rights of the people of KP from the Centre do not deserve to rule the province. He asked the chief minister to constitute a parliamentary jirga of all political parties for securing the rights of KP.