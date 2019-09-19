COAS meets boxer Muhammad Waseem

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The COAS assured the boxer of full support for his boxing engagements. Waseem, 32, is Pakistan’s most prominent pugilist and had an unbeaten record until he copped his first defeat against South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane last year.

The trajectory of Chaman-born’s career, however, has been bogged by financial issues. Last week, he knocked out a Filipino opponent in record time during a professional bout.

"COAS met boxer Muhammad Waseem at his office. Congratulated him for the recent achievement bringing honour for the country. Talent like you is our pride, we are here to support youngsters like you having potential and positive energy, COAS," tweeted the DG ISPR.

Earlier in September, star boxer Muhammad Waseem had returned to winning in spectacular style by knocking out his Filipino opponent Conrado within 82 seconds of the opening round of a match.

By doing so, Waseem, who had suffered the sole defeat of his pro career last year in a world title bout, bounced back and improved his professional boxing record to 9-0 (KOs).

What makes Waseem’s victory even more impressive is that he floored Tanamor with a barrage of left hooks and body shots.