Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

‘Zainab Alert Bill stuck with NA panel for months’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Islamabad : Flaying the kiling of three minor boys after sexual assault, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said it was shocking to see continuing stories of child abuse victims surfacing in Kasur city of Punjab.

In a series of tweets, she said the government's Zainab Alert Bill had been pending with the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights headed by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari "for months now". She said the sub-committee of the standing committee had made final amendments to the bill along with the human rights ministry but that the bill now 'languished' in the committee and was not sent to the NA.

