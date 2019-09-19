178 countries recognise One-China policy

BEIJING: China has established formal diplomatic ties with 178 countries around the world on the basis of One-China principle.There is only one China in the world. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

This is a historical fact and a general consensus of the international community, this was stated by a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang here on Wednesday at a regular news briefing.

The Chinese side, she added, highly appreciates the Solomon Islands government's decision to recognize the one-China principle, sever the so-called "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan authorities, and establish diplomatic relations with China.

We support Solomon Islands as an independent and independent country to make this important decision. As early as 1979, the United States established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. What qualifications are there to make irresponsible decisions for another sovereign country to make diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle?

Is this interfering in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands? The international community can see this clearly.