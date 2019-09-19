PMA concerned over dengue spread

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned over the rising cases of dengue in the country. Cases of confirmed dengue patients have been reported in thousands in all the provinces. It is feared the disease may become an epidemic.

PMA Central Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that notably dengue fever was a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The weather conditions in the region remain suitable for spread of the infection and for growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to 14 days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In worst condition there could be bleeding from gums, nose, mouth, ears and other parts of the body.

The government should immediately start anti-mosquito spray campaign on an emergency basis throughout Pakistan because the only prevention for dengue is to completely eliminate mosquitoes from the country because there is no vaccine or specific treatment to combat the disease. Elimination of mosquito will also end the other mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya, etc.

The PMA office-bearer said all the government departments should work jointly against dengue for positive results. Anti-mosquito spray or kerosene oil should be sprayed on the stagnant water. All the people should take preventive measures against dengue, the PMA secretary general said.