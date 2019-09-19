Capital police recover 14-year-old girl

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have recovered 14-year-old girl through prompt action who reportedly went missing from Sector G-8 on September 15, the police spokesman said.

The Karachi Company police registered the case (No. 364) under Section 365 PPC on September 15, 2019 that a 14-year-old girl, student of 8th class, had been missing from Sector G-8.

On the instructions of IGP Islamabad, DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed constituted two separate teams headed by SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP (Saddar) Omar Khan which started investigation by using latest investigation techniques and technology. These teams succeeded to recover the girl and arrest accused Zain Butt, son of Akhtar Zaman, in coordination with FIA and experts of other law enforcement agencies.

The abducted girl told police that she went along with her friend following her own will for visit and entertainment. Soon after receiving information about a girl missing from Sector G-8, the police said that some elements started campaign against the Islamabad police, which is condemnable. He said that those trying to vilify their own state institutions are not serving the country but trying to create unrest in the society.

Highlighting the success story of Islamabad Police, the spokesman said four children have been recovered by the police during the last 48 hours. He said efforts are underway to combat crime and ensure peace in the city while murder cases has been reduced up to 20 per cent during last nine months of this year (2019) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Likewise, he said that dacoity cases reduced up to 88 per cent this year while 234 criminal gangs were busted besides recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees. The ratio of the recovery of looted items increased up to 70 per cent this year.