Afshan S. Khan
September 19, 2019

Conference on media and information literacy kicks off

Islamabad: Speakers stressed the need to equip Pakistani citizens with media and information literacy skills in order to eliminate violent extremism and hate speech from society.

They were speaking at a national conference on Media and Information Literacy for Prevention of Violent Extremism in Islamabad. The two-day multi-stakeholder dialogue was organised by the UNESCO Information for All Programme (IFAP) in collaboration with the UNESCO IFAP National Committee and civil society partner Media Matters for Democracy.

Media and Information Literacy is a composite concept that includes skills that allow citizens to articulate their information needs, seek access to credible information sources, critically evaluate media messages, and produce ethical news and information themselves.

Chief guest Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training and Heritage, delivered the keynote address at the conference. Mr. Mahmood said the public education system must prepare Pakistani youth and children for effective and ethical engagement with digital media and new information technologies.

