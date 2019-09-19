Ladies National Tennis from September 25

KARACHI: The Ladies National Tennis Tournament, organized by Subh-e-Nau, will be held from September 25 to 29 at Syed Dilawar Abbas Complex (PTF) Tennis Courts in Islamabad.

Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Kausar Farooq said that the event aimed at promoting women’s tennis across the country. She said that the tournament would be played on the newly-developed hard courts. “There will be six different categories of Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors U-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10.

The prize money will be Rs200,000 while outstation players will be given daily allowances. Junior players will also receive economy class train fares as per Pakistan Tennis Federation rules,” she added.