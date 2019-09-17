UCP claim Inter-Varsity Sports trophy for 8th time

LAHORE: University of Central Punjab (UCP) won the HEC All-Pakistan Sports General Trophy for the consecutive 8th time this year.

Over 150 private, government and semi-government universities participated in HEC Sports Championships. As such UCP has set the record of becoming the first private sector university to win Inter-Varsity Sports Championship for the 8th time in a row. This year, University of Central Punjab set a new record of winning the highest number of gold and bronze medals too. UCP won 21 events out of a total 0f 32 events with 6 events as runners-up.

Total points scored by UCP were 4910 and hence lead by a big margin of 1300 points. He events won by the UCP also included cricket, bodybuilding, wrestling, judo, tug of war, baseball, netball, badminton, table tennis, tennis, karate and swimming.

To celebrate this remarkable victory the UCP organised a fun-filled event titled “Trophy Comes Home” aimed at recognising the young, talented sportsmen who have successfully won laurels for their institute.

Prof Sohail Afzal, Executive Director Punjab Group of Colleges, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The chief guest in his address emphasieed on the need to promote sports and extra-curricular activities amongst the students to ensure their mental and physical well-being. He congratulated the winning teams and the entire sports department at UCP for maintaining the winning streak for the 8th consecutive time.