Three Pak shooters among top scorers in Olympic Cycle 2017-20

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three shooters got a place among the top scorers of the world during Olympic Cycle 2017-20.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Usman Chand, and Rashid Idrees achieved this feat in Pistol and Shotgun events in different events in these years. Bashir of Pakistan Navy scored 583 points in Rapid Fire Pistol event in a world cup in Changwon in 2018. He scored 577 points in the same event in Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

Usman from Punjab scored 122 points in the qualification round and 21 points in the finals in Asian Games in Skeet-125 event. He scored 119 points in a qualification round in an Asian Championship in Kuwait in 2018.

Rashid scored 573 points in the qualification round and 136.6 in the finals in the same Asian Championship in Kuwait in 10m Air Pistol event in 2018. In the Olympic Cycle 2013-16, there was only one shooter from Pakistan among the top scorers. Kaleemullah scored 573 points in the qualification round and 136.2 points in the finals at Asian Airgun Championships in 10m Air Pistol event in Tehran in 2016.

In the Olympic Cycle 2009-12, Amin Karamat won bronze medal in skeet event in an Asian Champion in Bangkok in 2010. It is worth adding here that Amin was the last shooter who won a medal at Asian level for Pakistan. Some more shooters can achieve this as in the last event they are to play this year in November in Qatar.